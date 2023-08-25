COPS SEIZE ASSAULT RIFLES, ARMY 'CAMO' UNIFORMS

Two assault weapons were among the illicit objects confiscated by cops overnight and this morning during Operation Blue Line exercises performed across the Northern, North Eastern, and North Central Divisions.
In the most recent exercise, officers of the Pinto Police Post, Arima
Municipal Task Force and Canine Branch, executed search warrants in the Carapo district, between 6 am and 10 am today(Friday).
According to a Trinidad and Tobago Police Service(TTPS) release police recovered the item in a silver Honda City motor vehicle that was searched during the exercise,
The police discovered two assault rifles, three magazines, one rifle suppressor, a quantity of ammunition, a quantity of camouflage clothing, a quantity of tactical clothing, two bulletproof vests and a pair of boots.
The vehicle is believed to have been used in multiple robberies in the Northern Division.