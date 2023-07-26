Nadia Francis, a teen, has been missing for nearly two months, and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is looking for information on her location.
According to a press release from the TTPS, anyone with information can call the Belmont Police Station at 621-2515.
Francis, a 16-year-old Belmont resident, was reported missing to the Belmont Police Station on June 5th, 2023.
She was last seen that day wearing her school uniform, a light blue shirt, a navy blue pleated skirt, and a pair of reading glasses, according to authorities.
She stands about 5 feet 4 inches tall, has a medium build, with a short natural hairstyle.
Anyone who has seen the child should contact the TTPS at 999, 555, or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-TIPS.