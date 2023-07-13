Cops detain suspects shortly after murder.
- Mark Bassant
Moments after two gunmen shot and killed Cocorite resident Dillon De Silva, 40, at a property on the Western Main Road in Cocorite, police apprehended the perpetrators on Wrightson Road near the Port of Spain Ferry Terminal.
Investigators say the killing occurred about 12:30 p.m. in the yard of the property when the gunmen pounced on De Silva and shot him numerous times before fleeing in a black Toyota Yaris motorcar.
A relative who heard the loud explosions later alerted the police, and an All Points Bulletin (APB) was issued based on the make of the automobile and another person's description.
Officers from the Port of Spain Division halted the vehicle on Wrightson Road near the Port of Spain Ferry Terminal and detained the two suspects in De Silva's killing.
The disturbance prompted traffic to back up along Wrightson Road's eastbound lane.
Police are still trying to ascertain a motive for the killing.
This is the country's 307th murder for the year.
