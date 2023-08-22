The man who was shot dead in Sangre Grande last night has been identified as 31-year-old Stefan Jury the brother of a female police officer.
Investigators say that residents reported hearing loud explosions around 8:30p.m at Ganda Road in Fishing Pond Sangre Grande.
When police arrived on the scene they found two spent shells. The officers later proceeded to Seecharan Trace Fishing Pond about a quarter mile into the trace where Jury's body was found with gunshot wounds.
Shortly after the shooting, police apprehended a man in a car they believe was involved in the shooting and seized a firearm at Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande.
Police also discovered Jury's Nissan Frontier vehicle on fire not far away along Flemming Road in Fishing Pond, where he lived.
Homicide detectives are still trying to ascertain a motive for the killing.
Jury's killing pushed the country's murder count to 379 for the year.
More details in the TV6 News @ 7pm.