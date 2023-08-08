A police constable was robbed at gunpoint at a Tunapuna automated teller machine (ATM) on Monday night
The officer, who is assigned to the Justice Protection Programme, told investigators that he parked his vehicle in front of the Republic Bank ATM on the Eastern Main Road at 10.05 p.m. on Monday.
He got out of the car and proceeded to the bank to deposit some money.
When he entered the ATM, he was confronted by a masked gunman.
The gunman pulled out a revolver and pointed it at the police before taking the money.
Fearing for his life, the police officer obliged, realizing he would not have time to draw his licensed pistol.The gunman escaped in a waiting car and police are continuing their search for the suspect.