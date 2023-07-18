CEPEP worker shot dead

A CEPEP worker was shot dead in Arima this morning, becoming the country's 316th murder victim of the year.
Investigators told TV6 News, Sylvester Ernest, 58, of Mt Zion Road in Arima, was last seen walking down the roadside near his home at 12:40 a.m.
Residents who heard loud explosions later called the police.
Officers from the Pinto Police Station responded, led by constables Andrews and Bascombe.
Ernest was discovered lying on the roadside with several gunshot wounds to the head and neck. The victim, who was still alive, was brought to Arima Hospital for treatment, but he died an hour later.
When homicide officers arrived on the scene and went to Ernest's home, not far from where he was discovered, they noticed that his Nissan Almera vehicle was gone from his property. Investigators are working on the theory that Ernest was killed in a robbery gone wrong.