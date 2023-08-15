Two men were shot and killed last night in the Carenage area in what police suspect was a revenge killing.
Their murders brought the year's total to 361.
Leon Brewster, 20, of Upper Mount Pleasant Road, Carenage, and Elijah Bruce Ferguson, 20, of Upper Scorpion Alley, Abbe Poujade Street, Carenage, have been identified as the deceased men.
Investigators that shortly around 11:45p.m on Monday they responded to a call of loud explosions heard in the Upper Scorpion Alley area where they later discovered the bodies of the two men.
One of the victims was located in a drain with multiple gunshot wounds, and the other was discovered nearby with similar wounds.
Police found 32 rounds of 5.56 ammo from the area, and both men's bodies were eventually removed.
Investigators say they are still trying to determine a motive for the deaths, but based on preliminary information, they believe it was retaliation for a previous killing in the area.