The Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots' Association, TTALPA which represents pilots at State-owned Caribbean Airlines says it is unaware of any strike action taken by the airline's pilots.
It says it vehemently rebuffs any such allegation, as, in accordance with the Industrial Relations Act, pilots and other members of TTALPA are debarred from taking industrial action.
Meanwhile, scores of CAL passengers were seen milling about outside Piarco International Airport this morning with luggage in hand.
One New-York bound passengers said she had been at the airport since midnight on Saturday until this morning and was advised of three changes to her flight, before CAL eventually informed passengers that the flight was cancelled and that they would be put up at a hotel.
TV6 News spoke with CAL Communications Manager Dionne Ligoure a short while ago. She said the airline had no further information for us at this time beyond an initial reason for a disruption in flight and services today due to"cockpit crew constraints".