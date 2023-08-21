Caribbean Airlines has been granted an ex-pate injunction by the Industrial Court against TTALPA, the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots' Association.
The Industrial Court ordered this morning that pilots represented by TTALPA cease industrial action and "immediately report for duty as rostered and as they are required in the normal course of their employment".
On Sunday, Caribbean Airlines had to cancel several domestic and international flights as pilots reported sick and did not show up for work.
