Caribbean Airlines has put passengers on notice for disruptions and or delays in their flight schedules today, August 20th.
CAL says this is due to "cockpit crew constraints" which are causing delays and cancellations to many of its international and domestic services.
According to CAL, customers affected by the situation will be accommodated on the first available services. The airline is also advising would-be passengers to verify their flight departures in real time via the 'FLIGHT STATUS' tab on its website and to check its social media channels for updates.
We will have additional information on this story as it is made available, in the TV6 Weekend News as 6:15pm.