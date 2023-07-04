BURNT REMAINS FOUND IN VEHICLE

Human remains believed to be of an American citizen from Queens, New York who was reported missing in Trinidad have been found in the trunk of a burnt vehicle on a dirt road near a lagoon area in Caroni. The vehicle appeared to be a Hyundai Elantra. Details in the TV6 News @ 7.
