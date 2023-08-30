Bowl Them Out: 30th August 2023

Welcome to the Bowl Them Out Cricket Show. It's the day before the holiday here in Trinidad and Tobago but we have no plans of taking a break as cricket played louder resumes today in Barbados.
Today we look ahead to tonight's match as the Trinbago Knight Riders take on the Barbados Royals while we also talk Womens CPL with a very special guest.
As usual we give you a peek behind the scenes and we conclude part 2 of our exclusive interview with Danny Morrison.
And after a scintillating win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Trinbago Knight Riders will be aiming to keep up the momentum when they challenge Barbados Royals tonight at Kensington Oval.
The Rovman Powell-led side has won only one game so far while losing another one and one of their matches was called off due to rain.
When it comes to TKR, it looks like one of the strongest sides on paper.
In the last match, Nicholas Pooran, skipper Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell wreaked havoc with the bat, while Sunil Narine picked up three wickets, giving away only 24 runs in his four overs.
Barbados too have quality batters in the mix. Rovman himself is in sensational form while Rahkeem Cornwall and Kyle Mayers have been impressive as well. Hence, a cracking game is expected when these two sides face each other.
We have Stacy Ann King for an interview via Zoom.
That's it for the TV6 Bowl Them Out Show. Thank you for staying with us and remember it's Independence Day tomorrow so we won't have a show. Have a safe and happy Independence Day and see you on Friday!