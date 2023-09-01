Bowl Them Out: 01st September 2023

The CPL is in full swing in Barbados. The Massy Women's CPL got off to an exciting start and the Trinbago Knight Riders were hard at play picking up their second win of the competition on the road.
The Massy Women's CPL also got going with some exciting action which we will discuss and as usual we go behind the scenes to see what the teams are up to.
Its gonna be a Fantastic Friday here on the Bowl Them Out Cricket Show.
As the Barbados Royals shook off their hefty defeat to Trinbago Knight Riders and returned to winnings ways to beat reigning champions Jamaica Tallawahs by six wickets at Kensington Oval.
The Royals won the toss and opted to field first and it proved to be an inspired decision in the early passages of the game.
We have an interview with Merissa Aguilleira.
