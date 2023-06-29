BODY FOUND Jun 29, 2023 Jun 29, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The body of an unidentified male was found at McKenzie Village Fields in Point Fortin with wounds to the head and face. Police suspect foul play.Details in the TV6 News @ 7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU +2 PROCUREMENT REGULATOR A Procurement Regulator has been appointed. The Office of the President announced the appoin… BODY FOUND The body of an unidentified male was found at McKenzie Village Fields in Point Fortin with … DOUBLE MURDER IN SAN FERNANDO The murder count climbed to 280 overnight when two men were shot and killed in an apartment … Fatal Road Accident A 29-year old man was killed in a road accident in Bamboo #2 this morning. Details in the TV… Morning Edition: 29th June 2023 In this episode of Morning Edition, Political Leader of the Movement for National Developmen… FARLEY WILL NOT RESIGN There would be no resignation from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine anytime soon. This from … TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesFatal Road AccidentDOUBLE MURDER IN SAN FERNANDOMET OFFICE EXTENDS ADVERSE WEATHER ALERTLIAM MAMCHAN ON U19 PICKEconomist on Tobago BudgetTRINITY STUDENTS SPEAK ON ALLEGED DISCRIMINATIONBeyond The Tape : Wednesday 28th June 2023BARRACKPORE RESIDENTS SAY NO TO "PATCH WORK"Morning Edition: 29th June 2023Morning Edition: 28th June 2023