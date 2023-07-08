The BBC is looking into allegations that one of its male presenters had been paying a teenager for sexually explicit photos for the past three years. The young man is now 20 years old. His family says he was paid tens of thousands of pounds.
The young man's mother said her child had used the money to fund a crack cocaine habit..and had gone from "a happy-go-lucky" person to a "ghost-like crack addict " in three years.
The BBC says if the allegation is proven, the career of a high-profile presenter is likely to come to an end.