One man who attempted to rob a 47-year-old man and his friend outside the Express House along Independence Square in Port of Spain on Wednesday evening was shot by one of the men who owns a licensed firearm.
Investigators say the both men were approached by a group of men while standing near a vendor along Independence Square around 7:10p.m.
One of the attackers had a gun and his accomplice a knife.
The 47-year-old man, who is the holder of Firearm's User's License drew his Glock 22 pistol and shot one of the bandits in his right leg.
The bandit attempted to run but later collapsed a short distance away.
He was later held by police officers of the Inter Agency Task Force(IATF).
