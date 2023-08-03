King of the Asante, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visited the Desperadoes Steel Orchestra's panyard on Wednesday evening. He was greeted with a cultural display of traditional carnival characters and was  joined by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and other cabinet members. Hosts, Desperadoes Steel Orchestra entertained the guests on the national instrument and gave the King a quick demonstration on the steelpan.

DON'T CELEBRATE IMF REPORT JUST YET

Economist Dr Vaalmikki Arjoon weighs in on the latest forecast from the International Monetary Fund which tells of slightly higher global growth.

He tells Trinidad and Tobago it's too early to celebrate.

DIEGO MARTIN LGE PART 2

There are other issues that the burgesses of Diego Martin must contend with, now that Diego Martin is a borough. The question is: How will the incoming local government representatives deal with these issues and what is their long term vision?