King of the Asante, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visited the Desperadoes Steel Orchestra's panyard on Wednesday evening. He was greeted with a cultural display of traditional carnival characters and was joined by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and other cabinet members. Hosts, Desperadoes Steel Orchestra entertained the guests on the national instrument and gave the King a quick demonstration on the steelpan.
ASHANTI KING VISITS DESPERS STEEL ORCHESTRA
Achsah Gulston
