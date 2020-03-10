The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) hosted its Sport Industry TT session at Hyatt Regency on March 5. Administrators from a variety of sporting disciplines met to understand how to enhance their capabilities in developing and managing their respective associations.
The panel-format, which placed the spotlight on experienced athletes as well as professionals in marketing, event management, and even film, offered the opportunity to share and discuss ways forward in sport development.
The event was supported by Flow, which also has contributed to TTOC’s mission for 10 gold medals by the 2024 Olympics. Last year, the telecommunications provider, who has been supporting this mission since 2015, demonstrated its dedication to national athletes by presenting TT$1M to the TTOC.
During a break in session at the Sport Industry conference, TTOC president Brian Lewis and Project Officer, Athlete Services and Programmes, Rheeza Grant explained the recent monetary injection will assist athletes’ preparation and welfare.
“The seven-figure amount supports athletes on a case by case basis. It is important in that regard,” said Lewis.
Yolande Agard-Simmons, Manager, Communications at Flow, also participated in the conference listening to what the panels offered. Speaking during the break with Lewis, she said Flow was pleased to support TTOC’s efforts. “Sports is an important element of the national characteristic. We see this as an opportunity to assist in developing our richest resource, our people,” she said.
Grant explained that the funding offers stronger support to the athletes as they gear up for Olympic qualification. In most cases, athletes have to attend qualifying tournaments to accumulate points under the International Olympic Committee, she added.
“So, the support we have received is tremendous. It assists with preparation programmes, competition, training, coaching, medical assistance such as surgery or physiotherapy, or even airfare,” Grant said.
Lewis also pointed out that Flow support is more than financial support. “It is also about guidance in critical issues,” he said. He said TTOC has received professional advice in marketing and branding. This, Lewis said was just as valuable to ensure TTOC’s strong presence in the public domain and enhance awareness among citizens.
Similarly, TTOC has returned the favour by sharing what they have learned with local sporting associations so that they can improve their game.