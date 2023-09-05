The murder count inched closer to four hundred after a Tacarigua man was shot last night in Arouca and later died at hospital.
The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Kerdel Peters.
He's the country's 396th murder victim.
According to investigators, Peters was liming with a group of people along Back Street Arouca when armed individuals pulled up in a car and opened fire on them.
Peters, who had been shot multiple times, was able to get into his Hyundai Tucson and subsequently stopped along the Eastern Main Road in Arouca, where he was helped by a passer-by who transported him to the Arima General Hospital.
Peters died about half an hour later while undergoing surgery.
Police say Peters was shot six times- once in the neck, once in the chest, once to his stomach and three times in his foot.
They are yet to ascertain a motive for the killing.