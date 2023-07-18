Arouca police are looking for three bandits who robbed a delivery truck driver and his coworkers of a safe containing more than $15,000 in cash. According to investigators, the incident happened on Monday at 12:30 p.m. in the Pine Ridge Heights area.
The three men were alleged to be in the truck driving down the road when one of the victims requested that the driver stop so he could relieve himself. When the driver pulled over, he was met by three masked men who ordered the victims into the back of the truck. One of the males, according to police, was armed with a gun.
The victims reported hearing a loud hammering noise for a brief length of time. When the hammering stopped, the victims emerged from the canopy and reported seeing the suspects running away.
A safe that was situated in the front of the vehicle and had $15,569.09 in sales for the day was also stolen.
Investigations are continuing.