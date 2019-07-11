An Arima man was arrested and one firearm seized by officers of the Northern Division’s Emergency Response Patrol (ND-ERP) and Pinto Police Station, following a report of robbery with aggravation and a police involved shooting incident, which occurred in the Arima district, last night.
Officers of the Pinto Police Station responded to a report of robbery at Pinto Road, where they met a female victim, who reported that around 7:30pm, on Wednesday 10th July, 2019, she was walking along King Orange Avenue, when she was approached by two men, both armed with guns. The men announced a hold up and relieved the victim of a quantity of cash and a cellular phone, before running through a bushy area.
Officers of the ND-ERP provided assistance in searching for the suspects, who were subsequently observed walking along the roadway, with the firearms in their hands. As the officers approached, the men ran off. A chase ensued, during which one of the suspects turned in the direction of the officers and pointed a firearm at them. Officers, enforcing the Use of Force policy, shot at the suspects.
During the chase, one of the men was detained by officers. The stolen cellular phone was found in his possession, while one Smith and Wesson revolver, loaded with one round of ammunition was seized from the scene. The suspect; a 21-year-old Arima man was arrested in connection with the incident, while the second suspect managed to escape.
Investigations are ongoing.