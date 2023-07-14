One of the two men killed at Samaroo Village, Arima, last night has been identified as 38-year-old Reuben Jesse Jones alias "Beaver."
Investigators suspect the other man is from the Laventille area and residents said he was just known as "Boyo."
The men were liming in a house on Mendez Trace in Samaroo Village when they were shot and killed. Residents reported hearing loud explosions shortly before 11 p.m.
Both men were found by police in the living room area of the house with several gunshot wounds. Police believe the killing may be gang related.