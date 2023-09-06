Shooting

Shooting victim Kerron Benjamin with the white hat is seen lying on the ground as police officers attend to him.

Police are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting of a 36-year-old man who was shot and wounded in downtown Arima last night.

Investigators say the victim Kerron Benjamin was outside his workplace at CS Wholesale and Retail Mart along Broadway Street, when a lone gunman walked up to him and opened fire around 9 p.m.

Benjamin from Red Hill D'Abadie fell to the ground as the gunman ran off.

He was later rushed to the Arima General Hospital for emergency surgery.

Police say Benjamin was shot twice in the lower left side of his back.

Investigations are continuing.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WCPL GAW BEAT TKR

WCPL GAW BEAT TKR

On Tuesday evening Trinbago Knight Riders lost their second match of the WCPL, this time by …

SWIMMERS UPDATE

SWIMMERS UPDATE

Another night and another record broken. It comes as Nikoli Blackman broke yet another recor…

GAW BEAT TKR

GAW BEAT TKR

It was a night TKR would want to forget as they lost to Guyana Amazon by six wickets at the …