Police are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting of a 36-year-old man who was shot and wounded in downtown Arima last night.
Investigators say the victim Kerron Benjamin was outside his workplace at CS Wholesale and Retail Mart along Broadway Street, when a lone gunman walked up to him and opened fire around 9 p.m.
Benjamin from Red Hill D'Abadie fell to the ground as the gunman ran off.
He was later rushed to the Arima General Hospital for emergency surgery.
Police say Benjamin was shot twice in the lower left side of his back.
Investigations are continuing.