Arima man shot dead

An Arima man was shot and killed at a relative's home on Wednesday night at Pinto Road.
Tyreke Serrette, 23, is said to have been at the house at Getwell Avenue, Pinto Road close to 11p.m when loud explosions were heard.
Investigators say Serrette was found in the house's bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, head, and back.
Investigators also discovered twelve 9mm spent shells, a packet of what appeared to be marijuana, a gold chain, and $96 in cash.
Serrette's death brought the country's murder count for the year to 330.
They believe his death was drug-related.