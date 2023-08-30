Randy Peters, 33, of Peter's Avenue, Demerara Road, was killed last night by gunmen near his residence. His death brought the total number of murders in the country to 388.
According to investigators, Peters was walking east on Peter's Avenue and Demerara Road when a Nissan Tiida drove by him before stopping.
Three gunmen came out of the car and fired several shots at Peters hitting him about the body. The gunmen then escaped in the vehicle.
Several spent shells were recovered by police.
Police are still trying to ascertain a motive for the killing.