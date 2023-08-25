A BREAKDOWN BETWEEN CAL AND ITS PILOTS?

Retired Director General of Civil Aviation, Ramesh Lutchmedial is of the view that "something went drastically wrong" in relation to the impasse between Caribbean Airlines and its pilots, resulting in thousands of passengers being stranded over the weekend.
The sick-out by pilots has cost the Airline $15 million, according to CAL's Chief Executive Officer Garvin Medera.
"Something went wrong, and it has to do with negotiating in good faith, the use of inflammatory language that may have offended the pilots," Lutchmedial told TV6.
