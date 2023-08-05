8-YEAR OLD SHOT

An 8-year old child was shot in the chest in Valencia and taken to hospital for treatment. Details in the TV6 Weekend News.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Businesswomen Allison DeLeon, 43, owner of DeLeon Banana Limited was shot and killed in her …
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved zuranolene, sold under the brand name Zurzu…
The man shot and killed in Tunapuna is believed to be Valmiki Narine of Pasea Extension Tuna…
A man was gunned down in Tunapuna in front of Darryl's Foods at 10:50 this morning. Police a…
An 8-year old child was shot in the chest in Valencia and taken to hospital for treatment. D…
Christopher Jackman, OWTU Branch president, pledges the unions support for the United Nation…