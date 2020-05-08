The Division of Education has today condemned the use of pornographic materials during classroom sessions via zoom and are calling for stricter supervision by parents and guardians. The Division in a release to the media today noted, the matter is being investigated. Elizabeth Williams has been following the story and has more in this report.
Elizabeth Williams
