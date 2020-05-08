The Division of Education has today condemned the use of pornographic materials during classroom sessions via zoom and are calling for stricter supervision by parents and guardians. The Division in a release to the media today noted, the matter is being investigated. Elizabeth Williams has been following the story and has more in this report.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith believes the refurbishment of the Police Football Ground could be a sign of positive things to come in football.

Now to a story of true love in good times and even in tough times between 87 year-old Raymond De Silva and his 78 year old blushing bride Grace.