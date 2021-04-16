Devastating and overcome with uncertainty. That's how school teacher, Janielle Browne describes life, in St Vincent. It's been one week since the country's youngest volcano began erupting. The school teacher turned shelter volunteer spoke with Reporter Urvashi Tiwari-Roopnarine via Zoom, this afternoon.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Landlord Injured

Landlord Injured

A Tobago landlord is at the Scarborough General Hospital in a serious yet stable condition. 

Streamlining Of WASA

Streamlining Of WASA

Look out for more managerial changes in the coming weeks at the problem-plagued Water and Sewerage Authority.