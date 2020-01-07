The Carnival season is here and one of the features of that is the cooler fetes. Zele launched its 5th cooler event over the weekend at Queens Hall. Alicia Boucher has the highlights.

COTT Sends Warning To Fete Promoters

The Copyright Music Organisation of T&T says, fete promoters should wine on the side of safety when securing copyright and related licences if they want to avoid injunctions to stop their parties.

Zele Cooler Fete 2020

The Carnival season is here and one of the features of that is the cooler fetes. Zele launched its 5th cooler event over the weekend at Queens Hall.

Making the U-Turn Part 1

If you own or operate a vehicle, you should take note that come February you will be driving under new motor vehicle and road traffic laws.