Yuma Band Launch 2019

YUMA Vibe is promising a fete on the road for Carnival 2020. So much so, that it's the band's theme this year. On Saturday night, patrons gathered at the Hasley Crawford Stadium for YUMA's launch, which to some resonated with them differently this year. Alicia Boucher has the highlights.
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A suite of legislation has been passed including the Anti-Gang Act, the Anti-Terrorism Act and most recently, the Bail Amendment Bill which received a unanimous vote on Wednesday.
YUMA Vibe is promising a fete on the road for Carnival 2020. So much so, that it's the band's theme this year.
As the country celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh says by 2020 all five Regional Health Authorities will be declared baby friendly zones.
Early morning showers and thunderstorms moved across Trinidad and Tobago, bringing periods of heavy rainfall across the islands.
Where did we go wrong? This question from THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, as he spoke at the Achievement Day of the Vacation Enrichment Programme in Tobago.