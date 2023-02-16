Local golfers will be putting in the work as the time gets closer to the 113th Amateur Golf Open. The tournament will feature some of the best golfers in the country who will be going after the title owned by Zico Correia. It gets going on March 9th.
Atrocious is the word used by Seventh Day Adventist Pastor Clive Dottin to describe claims made by PDP leader Watson Duke on social media, about his former female Deputy Political Leader, following her resignation.
TV6 Senior Reporter Rynessa Cutting is in Jamaica, where the inaugural Global Tourism Resilience Conference is currently underway. She joins tourism stakeholders from around the world, who have all come together to discuss how to make the tourism sectors across the globe more resilient, coming out of the COVID pandemic, and in the face of other challenges. One of the most viable solutions is the concept of multi-destination tourism, but does T&T have a space in this arena? Rynessa Cutting tells us more.