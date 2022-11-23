At the Red House in Port of Spain, the leaders of the two opposing sides in the Commonwealth Youth Parliament or CYP sat at the same head table for a media conference, something that has not been done by the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader of Trinidad and Tobago for quite some time.
And they, the Youth Parliamentarians would like to see politicians of both sides of the political divide in the Commonwealth, to which this country belongs, work together in the interest of the people.
Juhel Browne reports.