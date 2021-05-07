Youth Minister To Help Mayo Farmers

The Minister of youth development on Friday visited a group of Mayo men we highlighted earlier this week.
On Wednesday the men pleaded with the management of Trinidad Cement Limited to allow them to continue planting food crops on the company's land.
But the company said the men were land-grabbing and clashing with farmers who had legitimate arrangements to tend the land, which is why it instead issued notices to vacate and erected no-trespass signs.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh returned to Mayo, where the Youth development minister gave the group some hope.