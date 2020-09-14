As Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh identifies "young people" as the drivers of T&T's second Phase of COVID-19 infections, and calls out a young woman on a beach to support his remarks, youth advocate and political leader of the Progressive Party Nicholai Edwards says, not so fast. Here's the story.

Youth Driving Phase 2

As Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh identifies "young people" as the drivers of T&T's second Phase of COVID-19 infections...

Griffith: TTPS Can't Arrest Under Reg 133

Another "zesser party" and police left somewhat powerless? That's a claim by the Police Commissioner who says, any suggestions that police can use Public Health Regulations Section 133 to arrest and charge persons on private property are misguided.

Top COP Summoned to Meet PM

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith attended a meeting held today by the Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley at the Diplomatic Centre.