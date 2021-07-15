We told you what you needed in your starter knitting kit. In segment of 'Your Best Self', Aynana is back to show you how to get the job done with your new tools.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Could COVID Vaccines Become Mandatory In T&T?

Could COVID Vaccines Become Mandatory In T&T?

Could getting vaccinated against COVID-19 become mandatory in this country?

The Communications Minister said that matter was not discussed at the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, as the Prime Minister says that if the situation regarding the pandemic requires a shift from voluntary vaccination,

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

A Diego Martin man is gunned down in Curepe.

And, police discover -- what they suspect is about four million dollars, in marijuana, in the Palo Seco forest.

Food Service Sector Starts Mass Vaccination

Food Service Sector Starts Mass Vaccination

One thousand Nine hundred and thirty four persons received their first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine today as the Health Ministry, in Partnership with certain sectors starts an accelerated mass vaccination campaign.

Health Watch: J&J Sunscreen Recall

Health Watch: J&J Sunscreen Recall

At least five types of sunscreen have been recalled in the United States after traces of a cancer-causing chemical were found in them.

Parent company Johnson and Johnson released a statement on Wednesday, informing the public that a number of its Neutrogena and Aveeno spray-on sunscreens were being pulled off shelves.

Your Best Self

Your Best Self

We told you what you needed in your starter knitting kit. In segment of 'Your Best Self', Aynana is back to show you how to get the job done with your new tools.