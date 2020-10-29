Your Best Self Workout PT 2

Last week we gave you tips on how to properly train with weights at home but if weight training is not your thing there are several execrising you can do to get in shape. In tonight "Your Best Self" segment we check in again with personal trainer Kurt Roberts.

Andre Sooklal Feature

He's involved in cricket and football, but more behind the scenes.

The gentleman is none other than Trinbago Knight Riders content consultant Andre Sooklal, for whom the work never stops.

Skin Cancer

Have you noticed a new mole appearing on your skin recently or a change in the appearance of an existing mole? If you have, its usually the first sign of melanoma developing. Not sure what that is? Here's more in this report from Seigonie Mohammed.

Dead Baby

The Tobago Regional Health Authority has launched an investigation into the death of a newborn at the Scarborough General Hospital.

Venes preferred. Trinis not lining up for work

Venes preferred. Trinis not lining up for work

In the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic, local manufacturers are taking the opportunity to expand their reach and scope. As a result, they are in need of reliable mass labour - a need that is apparently being met by the local Venezuelan population.