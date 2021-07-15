We told you what you needed in your starter knitting kit. In segment of 'Your Best Self', Aynana is back to show you how to get the job done with your new tools.

Police chase ends in the arrest of a Nelson Street man; officers arrest a man for marijuana trafficking in Arima and seize a shotgun and ammunition in Arouca. More in tonight's Crime Wrap.

Mass vaccination for the food industry, took place on Friday at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort. KFC, Royal Castle, and other establishments, were targeted.

More workers at the Scarborough General Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.