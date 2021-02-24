It's an important instrument one must have in their tool kit of life, Etiquette. It spans a variety of things including being courteous, table manners, dinning etiquette, self-presentation and the list can go on. So tonight in our "Your Best Self" segment we focus on the importance of proper etiquette and we teach you how you can upgrade your home dining experience using what you have in your kitchen.

