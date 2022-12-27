The Energy Minister tells TV6 News that "2022 was a very interesting and volatile year especially for the energy sector." Our Political Editor sought the Energy Minister's perspective of the local energy sector's performance this year and his expectations for the energy sector in 2023 inclusive of any possible increases in the price of fuel at the pump in the new year.
Trinidad welcomed three Christmas babies today, and Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, was on hand to greet two of them and their mothers this morning. The Minister reported that all babies and their mothers are healthy and thriving, and he's giving the public health sector an 'Excellent' rating!
Over in Tobago, one CHRISTMAS baby was born to Miss Shelly-Ann O'Neil of Mt. St. George Tobago.
A Christmas Day football sweat in Phase Six La Horquetta.. was interrupted by a hail of bullets... and at the end, one man was dead. When the police arrived an incident ensued, in which an officer was shot.. and the shooter killed by police.
