National Security Minister Stuart Young is warning anyone involved in assisting the transportation or movement of illegal immigrants that their actions are also illegal... and he hints, a probe could also be underway into persons defending these illegal immigrants. Rynessa Cutting reports.

Hold on to your children! It's the advice coming from one reformed ex-prisoner, who is tonight urging all parents to take a more active role in their children's lives, regardless of age.

Tis' the season of goodwill and we start with some uplifting news on this Christmas Eve. There has been an immediate and overwhelming outpouring of donations to five Penal families.