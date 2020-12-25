National Security Minister Stuart Young is warning anyone involved in assisting the transportation or movement of illegal immigrants that their actions are also illegal... and he hints, a probe could also be underway into persons defending these illegal immigrants. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Young: Lawyers Aiding, Abetting, Smuggling
Rynessa Cutting
