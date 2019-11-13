We know that Cambridge Analytica used Trinidad and Tobago's citizens as their lab rats in election interference technology, but Minister of National Security, Stuart Young says, it may still be happening. Nneka Parsanlal has the Minister's reaction.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Nicholas Pooran Banned

Nicholas Pooran Banned

West Indies' batsman Nicholas Pooran has been banned from four T20Is after being found guilty of attempting to change the condition of the ball during West Indies' third ODI against Afghanistan on Monday.

Coca Cola Intercol Wrap

Coca Cola Intercol Wrap

To some quarter-final matches at the Hasely Crawford stadium, St. Anthony's defeated Tranquility 8-1, while East Mucurapo cruised to a 2-0 win against Fatima.