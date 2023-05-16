The Bocas Lit Fest announced a new partnership with COSTAATT, aimed at keeping students and teachers more engaged with literacy. The project is open to students throughout the Caribbean and is supported by the Ministry of Education. Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says steps will be made this week, to push a stronger focus on reading to improve literacy levels.

