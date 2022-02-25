A young economist is pleading with T&T to help save his life.
Yohance Nicholas has Chronic Myeloid Leukemia and is in need of an urgent bone marrow transplant, a surgery which he hopes to undergo in Colombia around April of this year.
But he doesn't know where he'll get the funds to cover the costly procedure and he's making an appeal to the public that would allow him to live and continue fulfilling his dreams of bringing a change to not only this country but also the Caribbean region.
Alicia Boucher has his story.