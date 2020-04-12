Yesenia: Young Got It Wrong

A shocking revelation from National security minister Stuart Young that Human Rights Activist Yesenia Gonzales is passing herself off as a state representative for Trinidad and Tobago Nationals in Venezuela. But the activist says the Minister got it all wrong. Tv6's Nicole Romany spoke with Miz. Gonzales and files this report…..
