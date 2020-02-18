An 11-year-old boy is suspected to have died by suicide at his home in Couva on Monday night.
The Express is reporting that the child was taken to the Couva Health Facility by his father, but doctors were unable to revive him.
The boy was a fourth standard primary school pupil.
Police were told by the child's parents that he was watching television on Monday night when they told him to go to bed because he had to attend school the next day.
The parents said that he became angry and went into his bedroom.
A short while later his father checked the bedroom, and found his son with a cord around the neck.
Officers of the Couva CID responded and interviewed the distraught parents.
Detectives of Homicide Region III and Child Protection Unit were also expected to interview the parents and relatives.
An autopsy was expected to be performed on Tuesday.
