Former T&T women's footballer Kennya YAYA Cordner, intends to change football teams soon. During an interview in Tobago Ms. Cordner said, the season has been a challenging one and some changes have to be made. More in this report compiled by TV6'S Elizabeth Williams.
YAYA TO CHANGE FOOTBALL TEAM
Elizabeth Williams
