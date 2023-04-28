Well this is a story for you wrestling fans out there or those of you on the fence about what modern day wrestling is all about.
Now local promoters are attempting to revive the sport to what it was like during the 1980's. Thus far organizers held two events and have begun training local wrestlers.
So in a short while we'll find out just how they have been progressing.
In the meantime here's a question, how many of you remember what wrestling was like in the 1980's in T&T? We caught up with one of the last remaining local wrestlers from that time period who walked us through life in the ring.