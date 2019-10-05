If you're heading out tonight, and looking for park in Port of Spain the wrecker will not be out tonight, but you can still get a parking ticket. As, the Port of Spain corporation has suspended its wrecking of illegally parked cars, in the capital city and environs. This, as an audit is being done, after numerous complaints of the indiscriminate removal of vehicles and other irregularities. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more

