President Christine Kangaloo visited the Siparia Deltones Institute of Steel Drums & Music this afternoon in commemoration of the first World Steelpan Day, being celebrated today August 11th.

View highlights from her visit during the TV6 News @7pm.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COMMONWEALTH CLOSING

COMMONWEALTH CLOSING

Commendations from the Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe and Dame Louise Martin, President of …

RED EYE UPTICK

RED EYE UPTICK

The health ministry says there has been an increase in the cases of Conjunctivitis commonly …